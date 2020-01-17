CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville Municipal Authority heard about issues with the wastewater treatment plant’s new centrifuge.
Plant Operator Dave Clark on Tuesday reported the equipment is not functioning properly and testing is ongoing to determine what the problems are.
He told members the sludge discs the equipment produces are not dry enough and the liquid left from the process should be clear but it is dirty.
Clark said the problems may be with the equipment or the sludge additive but currently nothing is certain.
“We’re working on it. Everything we are doing is preliminary right now,” he said.
In October, the authority approved the purchase a new centrifuge for the waterwater treatment plant at a cost of $288,818 through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS. The plant had been without the equipment for a number of weeks after the original centrifuge failed. The plant was relying on rental units to separate waste solids from liquids.