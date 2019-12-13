CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority approved submitting an application for funding for the second phase of a project to rehabilitate wastewater collection lines and manholes.
At Tuesday’s meeting, members authorized requesting funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s H20 PA program. According to information on DCED’s website, H20 PA was established by the General Assembly in July 2008. The program provides single-year and multiple year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.
Project engineers Josh Yohe and Andy Glitzer of CET Engineering, Huntingdon, reported the new phase will replace 14,750 linear feet of lines in small sections of the Windy Hill area and Cooper Road and a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co. along state Route 879. However, the bulk of the work will be performed in the South Side section of the borough, the men said.
“The project is similar in size to phase one but is a more complicated and extensive project. Phase one was mostly a slip lining project,” Glitzer said.
The amount requested is approximately $1.9 million from DCED. The grant has a 50 percent match. The authority can apply for funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for funding for its share of the match.
The deadline is for applications is Friday.
In a related matter, the authority approved Chairman Rick Carfley and Secretary Craig Witherow to execute all documents associated with the H20 PA grant.