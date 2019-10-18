CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard a request to consider adding additional police to the borough’s force.
Secretary Theresa Bracken reported at Monday’s meeting that Curwensville Merchants Association member Christina McCracken read a letter from the association asking council, when preparing the borough’s 2020 proposed budget, to consider strengthening its police department.
McCracken told council members that CMA’s approximately 25 members are concerned council may need to cut police coverage or hours to balance the tentative 2020 budget. Cuts would open the possibility of businesses and the borough being left with insufficient protection, McCracken said.
Councilwoman and member of the council’s budget committee Rhonda Carfley responded to McCracken’s letter stating that council has been exploring options with the hopes of improving police coverage, but noted the borough has very limited funds.
Currently, the force consists of Officer-in-Charge Joe Witherite and Patrolman Mark Kelly.
The 2019 budget projected income of $787,911. Expenses were estimated at $677,429 with the police department’s annual expenses projected at $172,525. That figure included salaries for two police officers and the school crossing guard as well as a uniform allowance and training, police office supplies, fuel for the police vehicle, police vehicle repairs and police employer paid benefits.
Council’s budget committee has been working on line items for the proposed 2020 budget since August.