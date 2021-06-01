REYNOLDSVILLE — A Curwensville man was jailed on felony charges related to an alleged burglary incident where he reportedly threatened to kill the homeowners.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jesse Wade Himes, 35, of Curwensville, including a first-degree felony of burglary, a second-degree felony of criminal trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor of criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor of terroristic threats, two misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a home in Washington Township for a report of an unwanted man at the home, smashing things and arguing with the homeowners.
When police arrived, Himes was found outside the home, and allegedly told police he was trying to retrieve a hard drive that contained a video of him of a sexual nature.
When officers interviewed the victims, they said Himes confronted them that morning about the hard drive and allegedly said, “You’re lucky I didn’t kill you both and throw you in the basement,” and threatened to burn their house down, according to the affidavit.
Himes continued to confront the victims, and reportedly began smashing the electric meter on the side of the home with a baseball bat. He then entered into the residence through the basement and allegedly grabbed a propane torch. He exited the home just before state police arrived.
Himes was transported for further questioning, and allegedly told police once he smashed the electric box he was planning to go back inside and kill both of the victims, according to the affidavit. Himes allegedly admitted to taking a .25 caliber handgun from the residence and stuffed it into his bag.
Both of the victims denied that the gun belonged to them. A search warrant was obtained because of the possibility of the gun being stolen. The gun was reportedly located in Himes’ bag along with drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Ownership of the firearm is pending an E-trace, according to the affidavit.
Himes is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $150,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.