CURWENSVILLE — The Lions Clubs of District 14-J recently served the community by providing disinfectant foggers to 16 ambulance, fire and rescue companies within its district made up of Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Jefferson counties.
This volunteer activity in Curwensville occurred at Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. ambulance and fire services. Completion of the Lions Club service project is a benefit to the community because it allows the firefighters and ambulance personnel the means to safely disinfect emergency vehicles after a callout.
According to Curwensville Lion Club member Scott Brubaker, “An emergency services grant from Lions Club International Foundation in response to coronavirus allows Lions to help meet pressing needs in our community including the safety of our first alert responders at no cost to Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. and Curwensville Ambulance Service.
“Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work,” Brubaker said. “You are truly part of Lions making a difference in our community.”
The fogger was presented Monday, July 6.
The Curwensville Lions Club has approximately 15 members. The club traditionally on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. at the Central Hotel, Curwensville. Due to government regulations the club is currently not meeting.
Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Curwensville Lions Club, please contact Brubaker at 236-2020.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas of the world. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.