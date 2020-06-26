CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has postponed its annual summer book sale.
In past years, the sale has been held in July.
This year, with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, organizers decided to wait and see if the sale could be held at a later date.
Branch Manager Lois Francisco said, “At this time, we do not know when the sale will be able to be held, but we will let the public know if it is able to be scheduled.”
Because of COVID-19 safety directives, the library is also unable to accept donations of books and other materials, Francisco said.
For additional information, visit the library at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
The hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or call the library at 236-0355.