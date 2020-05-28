CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Public Library is preparing its annual summer reading program. The library’s Youth Services Coordinator Peggy Barrett said, “The library is happy to let the public know we are still having our summer reading program.”
The theme is “Imagine Your Story”.
The program will have a new format as the library works to follow state guidelines for social distancing. Programs will be done virtually and many activities for children and teens will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Registration will be done on line. Patrons can find the registration form at clearfieldcountylibrary.org.
The link is under programs. The programs reading logs will be the same as previous years. The reading logs will be in the packet that can be picked up at the library beginning Monday, June 1 at 1 p.m. Those requesting packets should remain in their cars and call the library number when they arrive and staff will bring out the number of summer packets needed.
The library plans to use its Facebook page as a form of communication this summer. Updated information on changes and additions for programs and activities will be posted there. The Facebook page is Clearfield County Public Library/Curwensville Public Library.
Several virtual programs which will be featured on the library’s Facebook page. Information about the programs will be posted on Facebook.
There will be special activities several days a week that children will have the opportunity to be part of and they can also share pictures of the activities that they do.
The program’s special days will be, Mystery Mondays, Program Tuesday and ScienceTechnology Engineering and Mathematics Wednesday.
Children and teens will keep track of the hours they read on their reading logs. For every five hours they read their name will be put into the drawing for the end-of-summer prizes. Reading logs will be due Tuesday, Aug. 4. Prizes will be drawn the following week.
Barrett said, “We are looking forward to working with everyone this summer. We hope to see everyone soon to pick up their summer packets.”