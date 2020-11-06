CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has listed its memorial donations for the month of October. They are:

Gordon Bloom by Carole Brown and Chuck Carter

Eva Mae DuFour by Anna DuFour

Jim Fike by Hepburnia United Methodist Church

Clara S. Haney by Cindy Rebon and Mark Rebon

Betty Neeper by John and Ruth Anne Catalano, David and Karen Curulla, Tony and Diane Sutusky and Jerry Bloom and family

Loraine Shaw by Husband Joe Shaw, Denise Litz-Walters and Fred Walters.

Cindy Spencer Bloom by Cindy Rebon

Sandy Goodman Wilkinson by Cindy Rebon

