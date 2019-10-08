CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Public Library has noted its recent memorial donations:
- Butch Auber by Curwensville Lions Club.
- Vincent W. Ballarotto by Bob and Carol Holes; and Mary Jane, Michael and Sam Antoon.
- Harry Fye by David McNaul and Jerry McNaul.
- Fred J. Guarino Jr. by: Dennis E. Borger.
- James “Jim” Harzinski by Dick and Linda Greslick; Randy and Lois Francisco; and
- Pat and Joan Domico.
- Daniel Hullihen by Grampian Lions Club.
- Dustin J. Martell by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School.
- Ruth Ann McCracken by Curwensville Area Education Association; Diane
- Woolridge and Gail O’Donnell; and Richard Terry.
- Robert “Chief” Riddle by Dennis E. Borger.
- John Shimshock by Michael J. McNaul.
- Carol Best Spencer by Carolyn J. Kester; and Darlene Derrick Neal.
- Carol Spencer by Judy Clark, Janet Hetrick, Karen Hugney, and Elaine
- Russell; Irene Kelly; Pio DiSalvo; Frank and Susan Roessner; Norma Norris Family; and Jack Irwin.
- Almeda Wingard by Elaine Russell.