CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Public Library has noted its recent memorial donations:

  • Butch Auber by Curwensville Lions Club.
  • Vincent W. Ballarotto by Bob and Carol Holes; and Mary Jane, Michael and Sam Antoon.
  • Harry Fye by David McNaul and Jerry McNaul.
  • Fred J. Guarino Jr. by: Dennis E. Borger.
  • James “Jim” Harzinski by Dick and Linda Greslick; Randy and Lois Francisco; and
  • Pat and Joan Domico.
  • Daniel Hullihen by Grampian Lions Club.
  • Dustin J. Martell by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School.
  • Ruth Ann McCracken by Curwensville Area Education Association; Diane
  • Woolridge and Gail O’Donnell; and Richard Terry.
  • Robert “Chief” Riddle by Dennis E. Borger.
  • John Shimshock by Michael J. McNaul.
  • Carol Best Spencer by Carolyn J. Kester; and Darlene Derrick Neal.
  • Carol Spencer by Judy Clark, Janet Hetrick, Karen Hugney, and Elaine
  • Russell; Irene Kelly; Pio DiSalvo; Frank and Susan Roessner; Norma Norris Family; and Jack Irwin.
  • Almeda Wingard by Elaine Russell.

