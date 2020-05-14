CURWENSVILLE — Despite shutdown orders that are keeping patrons from using Curwensville Library, staff there had work to do recently after vandals damaged the property.
Curwensville Library and the Clearfield County Library have both been closed since March 16 when Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Director Kayla Pennington said the libraries are currently standing by until they get a go ahead to open their doors.
“We don’t yet have a date for reopening, as we are required to wait for reopening guidelines from the Department of Health and the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Library staff has been actively preparing the library and the mobile services unit for reopening,” she said in a recent interview with The Progress.
Staff recently had to clean up from an incident of vandalism that occurred the weekend of May 8 when someone removed the flagpole at the front of the building, removed a sign and left bottles in the library’s yard. Pennington said the flagpole was restored, a new sign made and the trash picked up.
Curwensville Borough Police Department was contacted and officers are performing additional checks and drive-by patrols there, she said.
Pennington reported the library has not been the victim of mischief in the past that she is aware of.
“This is the first time we have had any issues of this kind,” she explained.
Pennington said the library is currently exploring measures to help protect its building and property.
“The library is considering future steps on how to prevent this from reoccurring, including adding security cameras. But at this time formal decisions have not been made,” she said.
The library’s staff is reminding residents that parents are encouraged to not allow their children to be unattended on the library’s property.