CURWENSVILLE —Curwensville Public Library has noted recent donations to its memorial fund. They are:
- Donald “Ardie” Bloom by the Olanta Lutheran Church
- Margaret Bloom by the Theresa Ammerman Family
- Patrick C. Carfley Sr. by the Darlene Levine, Joanne & Bradly Passmore
- Kathy Malmberg by the Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
- Robert “Chief” Riddle by Richard and Peggy Terry
- Carol I. Spencer by Joan Magistrella
- Thomas M. Tubbs by Dorothy Matlack and Filmore and Myrna Magnuson.