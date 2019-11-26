CURWENSVILLE —Curwensville Public Library has noted recent donations to its memorial fund. They are:

  • Donald “Ardie” Bloom by the Olanta Lutheran Church
  • Margaret Bloom by the Theresa Ammerman Family
  • Patrick C. Carfley Sr. by the Darlene Levine, Joanne & Bradly Passmore
  • Kathy Malmberg by the Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
  • Robert “Chief” Riddle by Richard and Peggy Terry
  • Carol I. Spencer by Joan Magistrella
  • Thomas M. Tubbs by Dorothy Matlack and Filmore and Myrna Magnuson.

Local News Coverage

Tags