CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library announces its recent memorial donations. They are:
- Claude “Dick” Bloom by Bud’s Electric
- Sibbie Bloom by Stephen, Melissa and Joyce Brion
- Bonnie Dotts by Benny R. and Barbara C. Irwin
- Richard “Dick” Goodman by Moldie Oldie Group; Dorce and Carole Michaels; Mindy, Carolyn Bob and Debi Bateman; Rick, Laurie and Allison Goodman; Boyd and Sherry Vokes; and Doris Kolbe and family
- Jack Gum by Larry and Kathryn Long
- Kathryn “Kay” Husak by Dennis E. Borger
- Robert Kroell by Coffee League members
- Sam Marshall by Sam and Carol Diehl; and Dick and Kay Traister
- Charles McCracken by Moldie Oldie Group
- William “Bill” McFadden by Moldie Oldie Group
- Joyce Stull Pentz by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
- Joice R. Shirey by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
- Carol Spencer by Benny R. and Barbara C. Irwin
- William H. Traister Sr. by Classmates of Curwensville Class of 1951
- Doris Weston by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
- Sandra “Sandy” Wilkinson by David McNaul; Jerry McNaul; Moldie Oldie Group; Curwensville Business and Professional Women members, Kathryn and Larry Long; and Rebecca Anderson.
- Glenn Yeager by Larry and Kathryn Long.