CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library announces its recent memorial donations. They are:

  • Claude “Dick” Bloom by Bud’s Electric
  • Sibbie Bloom by Stephen, Melissa and Joyce Brion
  • Bonnie Dotts by Benny R. and Barbara C. Irwin
  • Richard “Dick” Goodman by Moldie Oldie Group; Dorce and Carole Michaels; Mindy, Carolyn Bob and Debi Bateman; Rick, Laurie and Allison Goodman; Boyd and Sherry Vokes; and Doris Kolbe and family
  • Jack Gum by Larry and Kathryn Long
  • Kathryn “Kay” Husak by Dennis E. Borger
  • Robert Kroell by Coffee League members
  • Sam Marshall by Sam and Carol Diehl; and Dick and Kay Traister
  • Charles McCracken by Moldie Oldie Group
  • William “Bill” McFadden by Moldie Oldie Group
  • Joyce Stull Pentz by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
  • Joice R. Shirey by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
  • Carol Spencer by Benny R. and Barbara C. Irwin
  • William H. Traister Sr. by Classmates of Curwensville Class of 1951
  • Doris Weston by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
  • Sandra “Sandy” Wilkinson by David McNaul; Jerry McNaul; Moldie Oldie Group; Curwensville Business and Professional Women members, Kathryn and Larry Long; and Rebecca Anderson.
  • Glenn Yeager by Larry and Kathryn Long.

