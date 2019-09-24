CURWENSVILLE —Several disgruntled landlords attended Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council’s committee’s meeting to complain about the proposed rental property registration ordinance.
About 30 people attended the meeting with a number of them filling council’s chambers and the remainder spilling into the hall. Approximately six people spoke about the proposed ordinance.
Council has advertised an ordinance that would require all landlords and owners of rental properties to register those units with the borough and pay an annual fee to complete the process. It also sets requirements for rental properties and sets penalties for landlords and property owners who don’t follow the ordinance.
Code Enforcement Officer and Councilman Tom Carfley has reported to council at several meetings that a lack of governance over rental units keeps him from doing his job.
He said that, without an ordinance to govern the operation and use of rental properties, he is unable to ensure tenants have safe places to live.
Carfley said he has received calls from both tenants and agencies concerned about the poor living conditions found in rental units throughout the borough. He said he currently does not have authority to require landlords to improve conditions dealing with plumbing, electricity, heat or mold or require them to make repairs to improve safety — but an ordinance would help enforce safe, sanitary conditions for borough residents.
Landlord Darlene Wrigleworth told council she and her husband have owned rental properties in Curwensville and other communities for years.
“We have cleaned, fixed and remodeled so if we ever had to live in them, we could,” she said, adding, “This is the thanks we get. Council wants to penalize landlords and fine us.”
Tom Carfley told Wriglesworth an ordinance is needed. “We are not passing ordinances for people like you. You are not being penalized.”
Several of those speaking asked why Tom Carfley and council can’t go after those landlords who do not follow the codes or have their renters living in unsanitary or unsafe conditions.
Resident Shannon Beaver asked council what it was doing about tenant’s rights.
“You are marking a home so that those living in it can be judged by their peers. Where are the checks and balances (in the ordinance)?” she asked.
Councilman Dave Donahue said council has to do something so that tenants are living in safe and sanitary conditions.
“We have properties in the borough where renters are living with no electricity, water or sewage,” he said. Councilwoman Harriet Carfley agreed, noting council was trying to remedy a situation where a rental unit did not have any working plumbing and those living there were forced to go to a neighbor’s to use the bathroom.
Tom Carfley said if council does adopt an ordinance, it would have to apply to all rental properties. “We can’t pick and choose,” he explained.
Landlord Ron Hoover told council the tentative ordinance is “overstepping.”
“You don’t need this for the community,” Hoover said. “We need to keep our properties clean and safe and we need to work together with council.”
Landlord Dan Russell told council and the audience they need to cooperate and work on an ordinance that both can agree with.
“What council is trying to do is right and that the landlords are trying to do is right. We need to come up with a committee of both sides,” Russell said. “The town needs to clean up. Council is trying to do it’s job. They have 100 percent of a point here. This can be resolved.”
Several of the landlords volunteered to serve on a committee to work with council to draft an ordinance that is satisfactory to both the borough’s well-being and landlords.
“Council has to have an ordinance to give it some clout so that it can take care of these problems and landlords have to make sure they have the right people in their properties,” Russell said.
Council said the meeting would be scheduled and announced. They also invited all landlords and rental property owners to attend. Tom Carfley said the meeting would not be held before October.
“I am pleased that both sides are willing to work together. That is what I want,” Carfley said.