CURWENSVILLE – The second annual Dam Dark 10K race will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. from Pavilion No. 2 at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The park is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
Competitors will trek a six-mile course in complete darkness. Trails making up the track will be marked with reflective ribbons. All participants must bring and wear their own headlamps. There will be one aid station along the course. Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers.
Registration cost is $40 which includes a long-sleeve t-shirt. Complete details about the race and registration forms are available on the lake’s website, www.curwensvillelake.com.
Race organizers have the right to make changes in the course due to weather conditions. Curwensville Lake is a Flood Control Dam, so in the event of high water the course may need to be changed on race day.