CURWENSVILLE — Although Christmas is more than five months away, Curwensville Lake Recreation Area is preparing to celebrate the season at various locations throughout the park this weekend. The park is located at 1256 Lake Dr.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Curwensville Lake Authority heard plans are in place to host Christmas in July this weekend.
Events will be held throughout the day Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12. They include a visit by Santa Claus. Special guest Santa Claus will be dressed in a Victorian-era swimsuit and will ride on his “sleigh” to three areas throughout the park. Parents may take photos with young visitors at no cost, Secretary Susan Williams said. The times and locations are the beach, 4-5:15 p.m.; the marina, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and the campground, 7-8 p.m.
There will be a coloring contest for kids. Coloring pages are available at the park’s administrative office. Entries must be returned to the office by Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m.
There will also be various activities in the campground including making a Christmas craft from 1-1:30 p.m.; s’mores with Santa from 7-8 p.m. at the campground’s playground; and a snowball toss from 7-7:30 p.m. at the campground’s playground.
There will be lighting contest for the campers in the campground. Judging will begin at 8 p.m.
“As part of the yearly tradition, those camping are invited to decorate their site with their best Christmas display. Prizes are awarded,” Williams said.
There will also be a second session for visitors to make a Christmas craft Sunday, July 12 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the campground.