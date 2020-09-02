CURWENSVILLE — The skies over Curwensville Lake will come alive with color on Sunday, Sept. 6 as Curwensville Lake Recreation Area ends the 2020 summer season with its annual fireworks display.
The spectacular will begin at 9 p.m.
Curwensville Lake Authority Secretary Susan Williams suggested visitors, if they have a boat, consider using it to see the show.
“The best way to watch the fireworks is from your boat or your vehicle,” she explained.
She said to avoid congestion getting onto the water, all boats should be on the lake Sunday no later than 7 p.m. State Fish and Boat Commission rules will be observed.
Visitors will also be able to watch the display from their vehicles or bring lawn chairs to and sit at locations throughout the park as long as they practice social distancing. Williams said visitors must bring their own chairs as the lake will not be putting any seating out. Masks are required to be worn in crowds.
Following the display there will be bonfires at both the lake’s marina and beach until 11 p.m.
Five food trucks will be on hand both Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday. Food trucks participating will be Kent’s Concessions, Larry’s Barbecue, Stromboli Land, Dimmick’s Roadhouse Cafe and the Icehouse Cafe. Trucks will begin serving at approximately 11 a.m. both days.
There will be musical entertainment Sunday. Twin Reverb will perform from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and On the Mend with opening act Jonah Bell from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Games will be played in between the band’s timeslots. Beach bingo will be played from 3-4:40 p.m. The cost is $1 per card. There will be cash and fall theme prizes.
Kid’s bingo will be played from 5-6 p.m. There is no cost for kids to play. Prizes will be awarded.
Daily admission to the lake is $3 per vehicle and $5 for a vehicle pulling watercraft.