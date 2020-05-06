CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will open next week for the season.
Six weeks after the April 1 date selected for the opening, the property is ready to officially receive guests who want to enjoy the outdoors through the numerous recreational opportunities offered there.
Curwensville Lake Authority on Tuesday announced the park will open Tuesday, May 14 after Clearfield County was among counties upgraded by Gov. Tom Wolf from a red stay-at-home phase to yellow.
On Friday, 24 northwestern and north-central counties were approved to enter the yellow phase of emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures allow many businesses to resume in-person operations and residents to freely leave their homes if they take precautions including social distancing and limiting gatherings to less than 25 persons.
“We will follow the guidelines of the yellow phase and will take precautions for the lake’s employees and guests. We will completely follow the guidelines set by the governor,” Chairman Willie Null said.
To help plan for the season, the authority approved forming an activities committee. The committee will be made up of interested persons and representatives of the authority. The committee will develop and schedule events to be held throughout the 2020 season.
“We need lots of ideas. We are looking to have something going on at the lake every weekend,” Secretary Susan Williams said.
“We are working to get things set up all summer. They will be based on the restrictions at the time,” she said.
Residents interested in participating are asked to message the authority through the lake’s Facebook page or call the park’s administrative office at 236-2320.