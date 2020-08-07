CURWENSVILLE — Next season’s camping rates at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will be slightly higher.
At Tuesday’s Curwensville Lake Authority meeting, directors approved increases to daily and annual rates for camping sites and cabin rentals starting next year.
Rates for daily camping sites in the campground will increase $5 — making the cost for Thursday through Saturday $35 per night and Sunday through Wednesday $30 per night.
Daily cabin rental rates will go up $10 — increasing the cost for Fridays and Saturdays for the four person occupancy cabins to $70 per night and Sunday through Thursday at $60 per night. The rate for six person occupancy cabin for Friday and Saturday will jump to $85 per night and $70 per night for Sunday through Thursday rentals.
All other camping sites at the beach, marina, overflow and primitive will also increase by $5 per night.
“The camping rates are much lower than any other campgrounds around us. I don’t think $5 will change anyone’s mind,” Chairman Willie Null said.
The vote was unanimous.
There are four sites in the campground that are able to be rented for the entire season from April 1 to Nov. 1. The rate will increase next year from $1,200 for the season to $1,500 for the season.
Secretary Susan Williams noted several reservations have already been paid for 2021. The board authorized giving those who have already paid the old rate.