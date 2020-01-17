CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority started off 2020 with three new board members.
Dave Twoey and Willie Null were assigned to the board at the Clearfield County Commissioner’s reorganizational meeting held Monday, Jan. 6. Susan Williams was appointed to the authority at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting to replace former Chairman Paul Jeffries, who recently tendered his resignation from the authority.
Twoey told the small audience that the three had been selected by the commissioners to join Cody Fye and Randy Harris. Harris was present at Wednesday’s meeting. Fye was absent.
Twoey was elected chairman of the board. Harris was selected as vice chairman and Williams, secretary/treasurer.
According to the authority’s bylaws, its purpose is to act as an agent of Clearfield County with delegation of its powers are given by the Clearfield County Commissioners for the purpose of managing Curwensville Lake Recreation Area in accordance with the county’s rights and duties under its lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Members of the authority held a 20-minute executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters.
The board has scheduled a special meeting for Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. at Curwensville Lake’s administrative office.