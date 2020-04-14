CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority said it is hoping restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus will be lifted in time to allow Curwensville Lake Recreation Area to fully open for the season.
At its recent meeting, the authority postponed the annual campground cleanup weekend originally scheduled for later this month. The event usually features free camping for those who help clean up the campground. Members said they would like to reschedule the event as it is a great way to kick off the official season and is a great way of getting winter debris removed from the camping sites.
Currently, the campground and facilities at the lake are closed, although the lake and trails are open for recreation such as fishing, walking and hiking as long as visitors practice social distancing regulations. The park’s opening date had been set earlier in the year as May 1, but whether all components of the park will actually be available to visitors will depend on what federal and state directives are at that time.
Pavilion and campground reservations are still being accepted by calling the administrative office at 236-2320.
“Our hope is that we can get back to people having fun sooner than later. We will just have to see what the state tells us,” Chairman Willie Null said.