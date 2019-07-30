CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority was updated on the outcome of the second annual fishing open held June 29 at Curwensville Lake fishing area.
There were a total of 31 anglers and 17 watercraft participating in the catch, photograph and release method event. There were no reported accidents or injuries. The fish caught included 27 large mouth bass, four small mouth bass, five crappies, two perch, two rock bass, three sunfish, one blue gill and two muskies.
The winners in the open category for total weight of all fish, not including muskies, are Jesse Albert, 12.71 pounds, first prize, $500 donated by CJ Teats Trucking; Jerry Kline, 7.74 pounds, second, $250, donated y Susquehanna Family Dental and CNB Bank; Rob Hansard, 7.60 pounds, third, $100, donated by Moyer’s Auto Body; Fred Adamson, 5.66 pounds, fourth, $75 donated by Genna Ice; and Owen Gearhart, 5.31 pounds, fifth, $25 donated by Mick’s Cycle Repair.
The winners in the muskie category are Jerry Kline, 36.5 inches, first, $300 donated by Curwensville Lake and Pennsylvania Grain Processing; and Ryan Swackhammer, 28 inches, second, donated by Curwensville Lake. There was no third place winner. The $100 donated by Canabait for third prize was given as a door-prize.
Other sponsors included four four-pack of tickets to Waldameer and two four-pack of tickets to Kennywood Park, Sandcastle or Idlewild Park and Soak Zone and a four-pack of tickets to a State College Spikes game, Magnum Broadcasting; $100-value custom lure, Lynch’um Lures; $85-value custom lure, McBride Lures; two fishing lures and a spool or rod wrap, Dave Alexander Construction; one Lowrance fish finder sonar unit, MBR Performance Engineering; bags of lures, Double J Twisted Tackle; and Okuma Avenger fishing reel, Jim’s Sports Center.
Also, two $15 gift certificates, Curwensville Feed Store; $25 gift certificate, Aletta’s Market; $25 gift certificate, Hoss’s Steak and Sea House; $25 gift certificate, Sheetz; $25 gift certificate, TCO Fly Fishing; $25 gift certificate, Belding and Mull; dry flies, Keith’s Fly Shop; five five-pack of lures, Big Bite Bait Co.; fillet cutlery set, Ben Smith of Smith’s Farm; leatherman, lures, $25 Cabela’s gift card and $25 Bass Pro gift card, Robert Reese of the Fish Whistle; six hooded sweatshirt, Lezzer Lumber Co.; and one T-shirt, Nittany Valley Muskie Alliance.
“Everyone was happier to have two categories of competition. This gave the anglers more opportunities to win,” Manager Raymond Jordan said.