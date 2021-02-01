Curwensville Lake Authority reorganized during its meeting Jan. 27.
Because of the poor condition of the road leading to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, the meeting was held at the conference room at Visit Clearfield County offices.
Willie Null was retained as the board’s chairman. Randy Harris will continue as vice chairman. Susan Williams will remain secretary/treasurer.
Meetings will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. In February the meetings will be held at the Visit Clearfield County offices, 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield. When weather permits, the meetings will be held in the offices at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
Heather Bozovich was retained as the board’s solicitor and Joe Lazore, auditor.