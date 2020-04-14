CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority reorganized at its recent meeting after the its chairman stepped down.
Following a 30-minute executive session for personnel and legal matters, the board reconvened. Vice Chairman Randy Harris, who conducted the meeting in the absence of Chairman David Twoey, said Twoey called in while the authority was in executive session and asked to step down from the position for personal reasons. Twoey is remaining on the board but currently is unable to serve as the authority’s chairman, Harris said.
Members accepted Twoey’s resignation with a unanimous vote.
Members voted to reorganize. Willie Null was elected chairman; Randy Harris, vice chairman and Susan Williams, secretary/treasurer. All votes were unanimous.
Committees were also restructured. They are personnel, Williams and Cody Fye; maintenance, Harris and Fye; and finance, marketing and grants, Null and Williams.