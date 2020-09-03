CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority discussed UTVs, coronavirus aid and future events at their recent meeting.
Members reported the lake has acquired two utility vehicles at a total cost of $16,000. Secretary Susan Williams said the vehicles were needed.
“The vehicles were very much needed. Staff members were having to use their own vehicles to perform jobs on the property,” she explained.
Members heard Williams report she submitted an application to Clearfield County for a share of the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funds it received.
Clearfield County received $7.1 million in federal CARES Act funding emergency COVID-19 funding. County municipalities, businesses and non-profit groups could apply to offset COVID-related expenses by those who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams also reported she has completed paperwork to arrange funds the authority received through the payroll protection program to help pay lake employees into grant funds that do not have to be paid back.
Members heard the The Friends of Curwensville Lake has canceled its annual haunted walk because of the restrictions for outdoor gatherings.
Williams also reported a number of themed weekends have been scheduled for September and October. They include Fall Fiesta, Princess Experience, Lumberjack Weekend, Halloween and Blue Moon weekend. Details about each can be found on Curwensville Lake’s Facebook page.
Chairman Willie Null reported the murals created by Curwensville Area High School’s senior art students have been placed on display.
“They look awesome,” Null said.