Curwensville Lake Authority heard a proposal to add another recreational activity at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
At Wednesday’s meeting, secretary for Friends of Curwensville Lake Noah Stephens presented a proposal to add a nine-hole disc golf course in the area surrounding the boat marina and grove.
According to information on the Professional Disc Golf Association’s website, the sport is played much like traditional ball golf but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc, similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the target or hole. The goal is to complete holes with the fewest throws.
Stephens said, “Disc golf is growing in popularity,” adding the sport can be played by people of nearly any age and ability. It is also inexpensive to purchase equipment and to play, Stephens said. He reports he knows of courses at State College, Lancaster, Kane and Prince Gallitzin State Park. Chairman Paul Jeffries reported he saw one at Clear Creek State Park in Jefferson County.
The course could add to the list of available recreational pursuits visitors utilize at the lake such as boating, fishing, swimming and hiking, Stephens explained, adding the authority may also be interested in renting equipment to those who want want to try the sport.
He estimated the cost to build the course and purchase the equipment at $2,500. He said perhaps expenses could be defrayed through sponsors.
Jeffries said the authority did not have a quorum of members present so it could not formally vote on the proposal, however both he and member Gigi Gearhart said they liked the idea and believed it would be a good fit.
Jeffries said the idea would have to be presented for approval by the Army Corps of Engineers before anything could be done.