CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is hoping to make it less complicated for guests to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area to give input about their visit.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, Secretary/Treasurer Susan Williams unveiled the cards that will be given to visitors when they enter the park. The cards use a numerical system from one to five allowing guests to evaluate various components of their visit including the reservation and check-in processes for the campground, the store, staff, cleanliness of the restrooms, beach and trails, activities, their overall experience and the likeliness guests will return.
Guests will be asked to score each component ranging from very bad to fantastic. The cards also have a place for guests to provide their name and contact information if they would like, as well as room for additional comments.
Williams said the previous rating system did not have place for numerical scores but required guests to write out any comments.
“We usually only heard if there was a problem. We are hoping this way, staff will receive some positive feedback about guests’ visits and can put the information received to good use,” she said.