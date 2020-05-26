CURWENSVILLE — Those who are long-time visitors to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area or relative newcomers who enjoy the property’s many recreational opportunities are invited to be part of the lake’s new activities advisory committee.
“We want to get some new ideas for what people would like to see at the lake,” Authority Secretary Susan Williams said at a recent meeting of the authority.
She said many of the activities that happen at the campground or in the park are long-time events, such as the Labor Day weekend firework’s display. The authority hopes to build on those existing events and also have some new activities visitors would enjoy.
Authority members said they are hoping to infuse the lake’s more conventional season activities’ schedule with some new event recommendations.
Those who are interested in serving on the committee are asked to attend the authority’s June 2 meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s administrative office. Those attending the meeting must register in advance by calling the administrative office at 236-2320 prior to the meeting.
Williams said depending on the number of interested persons, the location could be changed to accommodate a larger sized group.