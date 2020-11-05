CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Tuesday’s Curwensville Lake Authority meeting include:
Members approved the 2021 opening date for Curwensville Lake Recreation Area as Thursday, April 1, weather permitting.
The authority discussed the purchase of additional speed bumps to added to the roads throughout the lake property. They will be set near stop signs on the roads. Information on costs will be determined and members will revisit the matter at a future meeting.
Members approved participating in Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority’s new attraction program. The cost is $400.
The authority reported it has a number of items from the 2020 season in the lost and found at the administrative office. “If anyone has lost anything while they were visiting the lake they should contact the lake’s office,” Williams said. The office number is 236-2320.
Members said Friends of Curwensville Lake has set the dates for the 2021 Haunted Walk at the lake property. The dates are Oct. 1-2.