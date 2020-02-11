CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority set rates for the 2020 season at the board’s recent meeting. A number of the rates have been reduced from last year, according to Secretary Susan Williams.
The board discussed setting rates for the coming season at its meeting on Feb. 4. Members said they believe by lowering rates, more visitors would be encouraged to utilize the lake’s many recreation features such as camping and boating.
Season passes were set at $50 per person. In 2019 the fee was $70. The rate for senior citizens or military veterans with identification is $40 per person.
The fee for wet mooring was reduced to $150, down from $225 last year.
Pavilion rentals were increased to $100 but now includes guests admission fee, provided they present the ticket provided when the pavilion is rented. In 2019 the pavilion rental rate was $70 but all guests had to pay the entrance fee.
Cabin rental fees were not changed. Authority members said they believed the rates are already attractive, Williams said. Members discussed upgrading some of the cabin’s amenities and if this is accomplished, rates will be increased for the 2021 season.
Members also authorized wet mooring applications be sent out as soon as possible. Included with the applications will be details on the 24-hour monitoring for security.