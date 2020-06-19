CURWENSVILLE — The beach at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area is expanding.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, Curwensville Lake Authority members authorized the first phase of a project to enlarge the sand bank at the lake’s swimming area — including the removal of a water fountain that no longer functions.
Some of the parking lot’s asphalt will be taken out near the handicapped ramp to allow a 20-foot-by-20-foot section of sand to be added at a cost of approximately $4,500 for the sand and the hauling charges.
Member Randy Harris said he would like to see the beach be squared up and the edges made more uniform. Additional phases of expansion will be done as funds are available.
Members said they believe a larger area, especially given the Center for Disease Control mandates for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, would be useful and is something visitors want.
Member Susan Williams said she has visited on a number of days recently and observed, “People have been very good about spacing themselves while they are at the beach.”
She said she also believed a designated toddler swimming area would be well used and suggested it be located beyond the beach’s changing rooms where the water is shallower.
Members also approved cleaning up the grassy area near the cove so that those wanting to sun themselves can also sit there as well as the beach.
“Kids won’t play there because there is no sand so maybe more adults will use it,” Williams said.