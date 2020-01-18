CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School students can receive assistance in preparing for their college entrance examinations by participating in a program next month.
At Thursday’s Curwensville school director’s meeting, high school Principal William Hayward announced a free SAT Bootcamp is planned for Feb. 22 in the high school’s Makerspace room.
“Tenth, 11th and 12th grade students will have an opportunity to attend one-day, five-hour SAT Bootcamp where they will learn techniques, strategies and effective practices for SAT preparation,” Hayward said.
He said the bootcamp will include activities such as interactive and educational games such as Kahoot and escape rooms.
Twenty-one students have already registered and registrations will be capped at 40 spaces, he said. The deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 1.
Hayward said there are few examples for students to use to help them get ready to take college entrance examinations.
“High school students have little modeling for SAT preparation. Curwensville wants its students to stand out in the competitive world. Increased SAT scores add another dynamic to present and future goals for college-bound students. The district’s current advanced curriculum provides multiple dual-enrollment options but the rigor of the instruction leaves little room for specialized content, especially SAT instruction,” Hayward said.
The goal of the session is to provide students with opportunities to prepare for the examinations, relieve anxiety associated with taking the test and provide resources to enhance student’s preparation for taking the SAT — all in a comfortable and convenient environment, he explained.
Hayward told the board the bootcamp is designed to help Curwensville students improved their standardized test scores and help them gain admittance to their desired colleges and additional scholarship stipends.
“Higher SAT scores highlight student achievement among a competitive pool of college and scholarship applicants,” Hayward said. “Heightened scores produce opportunities for larger scholarships and endowments and increases the likelihood of acceptance to higher-level universities and specialized majors. Combining Curwensville’s impressive dual enrollment options with specialized SAT instruction is a win-win for all involved.”
At the conclusion of the program, Curwensville will evaluate the outcome of the bootcamp by asking students to complete a survey. Junior student’s 2020 baseline scores, state system of school assessment test scores and each initial SAT score will be examined. Tenth grade students who attend will have their scores reviewed at the end of 2021.
Hayward said there are other SAT preparation events but most have a cost associated with them.
“The cost ranges from $50 to $350. There is no charge for Curwensville students to attend the SAT Bootcamp,” he explained.