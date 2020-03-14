CURWENSVILLE — Friday, Curwensville Area High School seniors had an opportunity to experience outcome created by their real-life financial decisions without leaving the safety of the high school’s gym.
Students were attending the school district’s inaugural financial reality fair — an exercise where they practiced resolving some of the money-related issues life brings. Each of the students received an individual budget sheet containing their name, a career chosen earlier in their economics class, a corresponding annual salary for that job and a breakdown of gross income, taxes paid and take-home pay. Also prior to the fair, each of the students was required select housing and transportation modes. Options included living with their parents, renting or purchasing a home and transportation choices included public busing and various types of vehicles.
The fair featured 12 stations. Each had a theme of a major life decision including purchasing insurance, whether to have a pet or join a gym. There was also a “whammy wheel” — a game of chance featuring various emergencies and windfalls with corresponding dollar amounts. The emergencies included a car accident, a broken cell phone and a broken leg. The windfalls included a stipend from a lottery scratch-off ticket. Students visited each of the stations for eight minutes where they could have a dialogue about their choices weighing the pros and cons and whether the decision was a necessity with the person staffing the table who were insurance agents, bank personnel and community volunteers.
High school guidance Counselor Nancy Matchock explained the concept and the fair’s goal.
“A financial reality fair is an interactive realistic event that exposes senior students to financial decisions they will be challenged with when they graduate from high school or college — decisions that could significantly impact their futures,” Matchock said. “Students experienced a simulation of real-life choices related to spending, saving and budgeting.”
Matchock said CNB Bank Vice President of Marketing and Financial Literacy Carrie Wood, Instructor Mike Bookhammer and members of the district’s Guidance Advisory Council assisted the guidance department with putting together the concept. Wood said she has seen similar fairs at other schools.
“These fairs offer real-life hand-on experience,” Wood said. “I am very pleased with the fair, it’s a real-life tool. Students have had a lot of real-life questions and received answers from real people who made those types of decisions before.”
At the conclusion of the fair, students gathered to recap the event and see how they did. Matchock said, “This was an additional opportunity for financial education on the future decisions they will need to make, needs versus wants and how to recover if they overspent their budgets. Also discussed were additional financial resources that can help students navigate through their financial futures.”
Matchock said participants will also be asked to complete a post-event survey to gauge the success of the fair, measure what was learned and get suggestions for future fairs.