CURWENSVILLE — There will not be a Halloween parade or Trunk or Treat in Curwensville this year — but children will be able to visit participating households for trick-or-treating.
The Curwensville Lions Club, the parade’s sponsor, has canceled the annual parade because of concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club Member Ron Reiter, who organizes the parade, said club members were apprehensive about the welfare of parade participants who tend to congregate both at the beginning and end of the procession that moves up State Street.
“Health and safety of the children and their families is a real concern to the club. We don’t want large groups close together because at this time it is not prudent to do so. The gatherings at the beginning and the end of the parade are a real concern.”
He said the club hopes the parade will be able to return in 2021 and reported the club is already preparing for next year’s event.
Curwensville Area Elementary School has also canceled its annual Trunk or Treat event. Elementary Principal Chris Marsh said, “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the school had to cancel its typical community trunk or treat event and activities. Instead, the school is opting to do an in-house trunk or treat bag for each of the elementary students. This will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 during what is our Fall Fest here at school.
“Although we had to cancel the community event, we still place a very high value on reading and students having access to books. We believe this is a good way for us to ensure that all of our students receive a book and some other goodies,” Marsh said.
Curwensville Borough Council has scheduled trick-or-treat in the borough on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. Residents who wish to participate should turn on their porch lights.