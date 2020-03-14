CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School is postponing its musical scheduled for this weekend.
A spokesperson released the following statement, “Due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive to cancel all large group events, the production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” has been postponed until further notice. Those who have purchased advance tickets are asked to hold onto those tickets until new dates are established. Once the new dates have been determined, any ticket exchanges and/or refunds that need to be made will be addressed.”