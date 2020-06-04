CURWENSVILLE — The date for Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s senior class graduation and the senior recognition parade that will follow the ceremony have been rescheduled due to forecasted inclement weather.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, June 6, beginning at 1 p.m. at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, Curwensville.
The senior recognition parade will begin at approximately 2:15-2:30 p.m., immediately following the conclusion of the ceremony. The class will leave the stadium and travel onto State Street.
The parade will end at the parking lot of the Curwensville United Methodist Church located at the intersection of State and Walnut streets.
Those who want to wish the class well are asked to stand along State Street while practicing social distancing. Those participating are asked to wear black and gold spirit clothing. Organizers ask they carry signs, posters or balloons in honor of the occasion.