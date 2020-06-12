CURWENSVILLE — A project to add a new facility for public toilets at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium at Curwensville will be advertised for bids in the coming weeks.
At Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting, district Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the proposal requests would be publicized the week of June 22 for companies to construct a public toilet building on stadium property using materials provided by Lezzer Lumber Co. Materials would be purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS.
Matchock said the district wants to support the Curwensville-based business and in the past has received good prices from the company for materials for other projects.
He said he was unsure about whether the project would interest contractors if they are only asked to perform the labor.
“We may have some who don’t bid because they don’t want to do what we’re asking them to do,” he told the board.
Bids will be opened at a meeting July 16 at 10 a.m. in the district’s maker space room at Curwensville Area High School. Depending on advice from project consultant KTH Architects Inc., DuBois, the board may select a proposal at a special meeting July 23.
Matchock reminded directors if they select one of the proposals for the work, the project would begin later this summer prior to the start of football season. He said once the structure is built, the existing building housing public toilets and the lounge utilized by game officials would be demolished.
At a previous meeting, Matchock said although much work has been done at the stadium property to improve facilities, the locker room and public toilets have received few upgrades.
“In the end if we want football to run, we have to make that (facility) safe and bring it up to speed,” Matchock said.