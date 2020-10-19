CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board heard at its recent board meeting the district likely will not open its facilities to outside groups for sports-related activities during the current school year.
Buildings and Grounds Committee Chairman John Evanko said the district’s insurance company recommended school buildings not be used by outside groups if the school district cannot fully control health measures used by the groups.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told The Progress in an interview that outside groups would include community leagues using the Fairman Center and any elementary-age group that is not sanctioned by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association program.
Evanko reported the school district has not yet received guidance from PIAA on winter sports programs so the district is unsure how winter sports will look during the 2020-21 season.
“All regular school district winter sports programs through PIAA are on schedule at this time, but naturally that is something that changes frequently.
For the district-run sports programs, we have some control over social distancing, face masks and who comes in. At this time, we have less control over the community programs measures that insurance companies want to see in place to protect the district,” Matchock said.