CURWENSVILLE — To improve student safety, Curwensville Area Elementary School is implementing changes to the way students are dropped off prior to the start of school or picked up at the end of the school day.
Principal Chris Marsh said in a recent interview that, because of several delays associated with the construction of the new elementary parking lot along Beech Street, a new procedure has been developed to ensure students are safely dropped off and picked from school.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27, elementary students will be dropped off at the entrance to the elementary cafeteria at the rear of the school complex, regardless of whether they travel to school by bus or private vehicle.
“Historically we have had a problem with student drop-offs at the elementary entrance. The parking lot is too small. It has never been an ideal situation. The board approved the purchase of the former apartment building in front of the elementary school on Beech Street to make way for a new parking lot. It was expected that building would be torn down and a new elementary parking area would be created on the site prior to the start of school, but that didn’t happen,” Marsh said.
Marsh said the new plan has all elementary students entering at the cafeteria door whether they are transported by private vehicle or bus.
In past years, students who rode the bus to school were dropped off at the entrance to the Leslie D. Leach Auditorium and had to make their way through the high school halls to the elementary wing.
“We had two entrances where elementary students were coming in to school. We only have one school resource officer and one principal. Both can’t be in the same place at the same time, so having more than one entrance becomes a safety issue,” he explained.
Marsh said students who are transported by private vehicle and buses will both drop off at the elementary cafeteria door. The double door is red and marked with a large No. 24. The loop of pavement that passes in front of the door will become one-way with the entrance to the loop being the one closest to the soccer field and the Alan J. Fairman Center entrance. After dropping their students off, traffic will exit at the top of the hill.
“Parents are encouraged to take turns when dropping students off at the cafeteria doors, but buses will have first priority,” he said.
The entrance to the elementary school will be blocked off until 8:45 a.m. –the time a student would be considered to be arriving to school tardy, he said.
Students should be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. so that students who want to eat school breakfast are able to do so. Breakfast will only be served in the cafeteria this year, Marsh said. There will be no carts with portable meals and students will not be permitted to take their meals to their classrooms.
After 8:45 a.m. and prior to 3 p.m., students who come to school should enter the elementary school entrance by the door at the elementary office.
In the afternoon, students who are being taken home by private vehicle will again be picked up at the cafeteria entrance. They will be dismissed at 3 p.m. and must be picked up by 3:10 p.m. As in prior years, students must remain in the building until their parent or guardian pulls up to the entrance. Students are not permitted to be wandering in the parking area, Marsh said.
He said although administrators hope the plan will work, they will continue to monitor the method and there may be possible future changes.
Marsh said parents were advised of the change by letter and information on the district’s website and Facebook page.