CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Elementary School’s fifth grade students are getting authentic experience in operating their own television program.
Golden Tide Television Jr. or GTV Jr. has been up and running for a couple weeks. The newscast is written and presented to the elementary school audience three days a week by fifth grade students.
Production takes place in the audio/video lab in the district’s new Makerspace. The Makerspace area is a flexible, adaptive learning area where students and instructors can come together, in a more casual setting, to share interests and projects in a space conducive to working collaboratively.
There are currently 18 fifth grade students participating in the broadcasts. The group is divided into crews of three or four that create a show on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Each show has a theme. Mondays are Motivational Monday where broadcasters share a constructive quote, an inspirational activity or interview a person who provokes positivity through something they are doing.
Wednesdays are for cooking with one member of the crew sharing a list of ingredients and instructions for creating a healthy snack.
Fridays, students present a story that they have conducted research for either by looking up the information or interviewing someone involved with the topic and then writing a news story to be read on air.
Fifth grade Instructor Alicia Wischuck said sometimes students have their own ideas for topics for Friday stories and other times she assists them with helping to find a topic.
“We often try to bring a bigger or more worldly story to students, rather than things that are going on inside the district,” she said.
Each show also includes information students need to know to help them get through the school day including announcements, school menus and activities schedules.
District Technology Director Aaron Prisk said the elementary version is patterned after the high school program that has been running since fall with one exception.
“The high school show is live every day. Currently the elementary students tape their show,” he explained. Prisk produces the show currently but said eventually he hopes to have high school students performing the duties associated with both newscast shows.
Wischuck said, “It is our goal to have a live show. We are not quite comfortable with that yet but we will get there.”
The catalyst behind the broadcasts was a television newscast show students produced as a book report about the novel “Tuck Everlasting.” Wischuck said her students were very receptive to creating the show based on the book that they read.
Being on the show is a privilege that has to be earned by students, Wischuck said.
“It’s an incentive and fifth grade students who want to be part of it must have a 90 percent or higher in all their classes, no missed assignments and have all their accelerated reading program points for the month,” she said.
Being part of the show is a great incentive for the majority of fifth grade students, Wischuck said, noting she has witnessed many of them working really hard so that they can be part of the show soon.
“We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate and we are encouraging all students to try,” she explained.
Creating content for the show is a great experience for students, she said.
“Anytime you have an activity that allows students to practice public speaking and writing, it’s a valuable experience,” Wischuck said. “This has really helped them gain confidence in that they know they can do something and see it through to the end.”
She said the show’s format and content will be tweaked throughout the year.
“This is a work in process,” Wischuck said. “It’s our first year. We are finding out what works and what doesn’t.”
Elementary Principal Chris Marsh said, “Our fifth grade has really broken ground on something special. On the surface, they’re entertaining and informing our student body. Beyond that, however, they are creating content, exercising public speaking skills, and analyzing content and sources. They are refining 21st century skills in a vibrant learning environment. As student skill sets broaden, the instruction will surely become more student-directed, inquiry-based, and authentic in nature. Our plans to expand our capabilities rest in the hands of our students and the teachers that guide them along this journey. We are excited to see how their creativity takes us through and beyond the standards.”
Eventually Marsh said the district hopes to expand the use of the lab and the Makerspace,
“At this point, the expansion of those capabilities will depend on how students needs are identified,” Marsh said. “In our Makerspace, we have elementary classes creating content, taking visual tours of international destinations, and participating in larger learning environments. Should these broadcasting experiences become ingrained in the schools’ everyday repertoire, teachers will likely find more uses within their curriculum to use this studio in any number of ways. I don’t think they’ve even considered all the possibilities of filming book reports, doing elementary technology, entertainment and design talks, recording students teaching content to their peers and storing the recordings in a reserve for review purposes. We’re just getting started scratching the surface and the district’s administrative team will remain flexible to respond to whatever direction the students lead us.”