CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District’s learning support students are enjoying a new feature that has been incorporated into the high school wing.
District Supervisor of Special Education Shana Bailor said a new sensory walkway has been completed and is open for student use. The path through the hallway is composed of colorful shapes, numbers, letters, words and animals inviting kids to hop, skip or follow directions as they make their way through it.
The bright and creative arrangement helps students build brain development connections such as balance and hand-eye coordination through motor skills play.
She said the district has a sensory room, but its size limits the space to the number of students that are able to use it at one time.
Bailor told The Progress she had seen similar walkways at other schools but they were smaller with less activities. She reported challenging the elementary learning support teachers to constructing the walkway last school year.
“I have seen them before, but they really ran with the idea.”
Bailor said she believed the project would be delayed when District Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Kris Bacher, who had been assisting with developing the project, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.
“The custodial staff really stepped up and helped us complete the walkway,” she explained.
Teachers Teresa Ardary, Lauren Holland, Kylie Ross and Haley Strong told The Progress the walkway took 25 hours to lay out because of the many small pieces that work together to complete the design. After all the pieces were arranged on the floor, the district’s custodial staff sealed them giving the space numerous coats.
The teachers said they are able to use the walkway in several ways. Learning support students are able to spend their classroom breaks there and the space is used as a behavior incentive.
“Really, all of the students that pass this way have been using and enjoying it. Students pass this way to go to the bus and we have seen them playing here,” Strong said.
The sensory walkway was funded through Donor’s Choose. “It was funded in six hours,” Holland said. “We are so thankful for the community support that made this happen and made it happen even quicker than we ever believed it could,” Strong said.