CURWENSVILLE — More than 600 people gathered Oct. 9 at Curwensville Area School District’s Coach Andy Evanko Stadium to celebrate Curwensville Area Elementary School’s fifth annual Read Under the Lights.
Members of the community dressed in black and gold to honor Coach Andy Evanko and his dedication to the school district and its football program. All students attending the event received a free book and had a chance to enjoy free activities designed to support both literacy and math. These activities included: a book swapping station, making a bookmark, story readings, math games, and poetry recitations.
Members of Logs to Lumber, from the Curwensville Area High School, were also on hand to interact with the families and share Pennsylvania’s lumber heritage and industry. In addition, high school students from the Golden Tide football team, marching band and band-front, National Honor Society, Literature Club and Student Council visited families on the field and read stories to the students.
To encourage maximum reading, students earned free tickets by bringing multiple books to the field and could use these tickets to try to win fabulous prizes donated by local and state-wide sponsors. These sponsors included: Walmart Distribution Center, Heart of the Earth Crystals and Jewelry, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Sheetz, Weis Markets, The Pittsburgh Children’s Museum, The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Grampian Lions, and the Curwensville Elementary Parent-Teacher Council.
Read Under the Lights is always a community favorite. Plans are already underway for Read Under the Lights 2020.