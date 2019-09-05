CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Elementary School held its seventh annual Summer Reading Celebration assembly on Friday, Aug. 30, to recognize all students who participated in the school’s 2019 Summer Reading program. The 2019 program set new records for the school, with 194 students actively reading over the summer.
The success of Curwensville Elementary’s Summer Reading Program is due to the strong partnership between the school and community. Understanding how valuable time spent reading over the summer is to student success, local business sponsors and elementary school’s teaching staff have designed a reward program that gets kids excited about reading and rewards the efforts of their hard work.
Local sponsors who donated to the program included: The Curwensville Elementary PTC, The Blue Kow, South Side Subs, Brother’s Pizza and Grinders, Wendy’s, Xtreme Wear, Walmart Distribution Center and Dairy Queen. In addition to donated prizes, each grade level offered incoming students rewards for participating and supporting their reading growth over the summer.
With a successful summer reading program completed, Curwensville Area Elementary’s literacy and math team is already planning for a bigger and better Summer Reading 2020.