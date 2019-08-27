CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council has taken an initial step toward ensuring all rental housing units in Curwensville are safe and meet basic maintenance requirements.
At Monday’s combined committee and business meeting, council approved sending a draft of the rental property registration ordinance to borough Solicitor Ryan Sayers. Sayers will be asked to review the preliminary document and make recommendations. When both council and Solicitor Sayers are satisfied council may authorize advertising the ordinance and then consider adopting the ordinance into law.
If the ordinance is adopted by council it would require all landlords and owners of rental property register those units with the borough.
Councilman Tom Carfley, who also serves as the borough’s code enforcement officer, has reported at several meetings that he has received calls from both tenants and agencies concerned about the poor living conditions found in rental units throughout the borough. He said currently he does not have authority to require landlords to improve conditions dealing with plumbing, electricity, heat or mold or require them to make repairs to improve safety.
“A lot of places in town where people are living have no heat and no water. I can’t go in those places without an ordinance,” Carfley said.
Councilman Dave Donahue said he believed some landlords may feel as though they have been singled out, but said if the unit’s living conditions are not what they should be, owners should to make changes.
“Some will feel they have been targeted by this ordinance but that’s OK. Some of them should have to do something,” Donahue said.
Councilwomen Harriet Carfley and Rhonda Carfley said they believed the draft contains requirements that will be useful to the borough.
“It appears to have a lot of depth in it. It should be great for us,” Rhonda Carfley said.
”The draft ordinance has a lot of good in it,” Harriet Carfley stated.
Harriet Carfley said she also believed council needs to have a meeting with landlords and property owners prior to the ordinance’s adoption. Council President Sara Curulla said when council had considered a similar ordinance in the past, it held a public hearing where residents could make comments on the proposed ordinance.
Councilman Robert Moore said he supported sending the ordinance to the solicitor to get the process started. “Go for it,” he said.