CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board is urging Gov. Tom Wolf to enact proposed charter school law reforms.
At its combined work session and business meeting Thursday, directors unanimously approved a resolution requesting amendments to the way charter schools are funded by public school districts. It also requests to hold them accountable for providing the actual cost of educating students, according to previously published reports.
The resolution, signed by Curwensville’s board members, notes the formula for calculating charter schools special education tuition is unfair because it is based on special education expenditures of the school district rather than charter school. It also notes tuition rate calculations are based on school district expenses they create wide discrepancies in the amounts paid by school district for the same charter school education resulting in overpayments to charter schools.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the board is supporting the charter school resolution because directors believe the current charter school funding situation fundamentally flawed and has not been adjusted in 23 years. The current formula results in an education for personal profit situation for charter schools, paid for directly through taxpayer dollars.”