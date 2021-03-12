CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved buying a van for use by small groups of students and staff.
At Thursday’s meeting, directors authorized the purchase of a 2020 Ford Transit 10-passenger van from Lake Auto, Lewistown, through COSTARS — the state’s cooperative purchasing program. The cost of the vehicle is $32,890.
The purchase will allow the van to be used by spring sports teams, students participating in music programs and eventually field trips, according to information provided during the meeting. During the current school year, the district has utilized the vans it already owns to transport students to and from school when bus drivers weren’t available. By transporting athletes in school vans, buses and drivers utilized by the school district are not being diverted from their daily schedule.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors bus drivers are in short supply and if they are taken away from their regular afternoon runs to take players to their games, the district may not have enough buses to transport students home.
Matchock also noted students were not able to compete in 2019-2020 season after schools closed under orders of Gov. Tom Wolf and said he doesn’t want them to miss opportunities to take part this year.
“We don’t want kids missing games,” Matchock said. “This will get them through March, April and May.”
The district already owns two 2015 Chevrolet Express 10-passenger vans and at least one of the them is used daily, Matchock explained.
“The vans the district purchased are a good decision. They have saved us money,” he said, adding much of the savings is from the additional money the district pays to Kip’s Bus Service for extracurricular bus runs.
Prior to its vote to purchase the van, the board reviewed options that included renting a van at a cost of $3,000 for up to 4,000 miles.
Director Jeff Shaffer said he believed it would be more sensible for directors to use the $3,000 towards the purchase of the van.
“I would sooner see us take the $3,000 and put it towards a new van,” Shaffer said.