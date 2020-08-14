CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board members approved a number of personnel items at Thursday’s combined business meeting and work session.
Directors accepted resignations from Cafeteria Helper Andrea Bloom, retroactive to Aug. 4; and Aide Brook Reiter, retroactive to Aug. 3.
Leave of absences under the Family and Medical Leave Act were granted for Marcia Matko with a start date of Sept. 8 through Nov. 30 and for Paula Shaffer with a start date of Aug 27 through Nov. 18.
Directors approved hiring Amanda Selfridge and Michelle McCartney as cafeteria helpers; Stacy Dixon and Heather Bell as classroom aides; and Jaimee Kunkle as elementary secretary. The cafeteria helpers and classroom aide positions are effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year and the secretary’s start date is to be determined.
The board also hired Robert Desmett as head varsity girl’s basketball coach and Luke Grata as strength training coach. Both positions will be for three-year terms beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Erica Peters was also approved as a volunteer soccer coach pending the district’s recent of the appropriate clearances.
Directors also approved the following as cafeteria substitutes, Kaylee Fryberger, Cheryl Spackman, Carolyn Busch and Rachel Mandell — all upon the district’s receipt of appropriate paperwork and clearances.