CURWENSVILLE — Five lovely ambassadors were chosen to represent Curwensville Days following the Miss Curwensville Days pageant Monday.
They are Sarah Simcox, Miss Curwensville Days; Morgan Warrick, Teen Miss Curwensville Days; Emily Wenger, Junior Miss Curwensville Days; Adalie McGary, Little Miss Curwensville Days; and Jeanetta Feger, Tiny Miss Curwensville Days.
Pageant Chairwoman Shaina Franson told the audienc, the committee was very excited for the pageant return, saying one had not been held since 2016. The event was revived in honor of the festival’s 50th anniversary.
Fourteen girls competed in five divisions, Tiny Miss Curwensville Days open to girls age pre-kindergarten to entering kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year; Little Miss Curwensville Days open to girls in first through third grades; Junior Miss Curwensville Days open to girls in fourth through sixth grades; Teen Miss Curwensville Days open to girls in grades seven through 12; and Miss Curwensville Days open to Curwensville Area High School graduates.
“We have a wonderful turnout for the return to the pageant,” she said.
Contestants were judged by former Clearfield County fair queens Emily Andrulonis and Jana Davidson and Curwensville Days Committee Member Shelia Williams.
Each of the contestants participated in a 10-minute interview with the judges prior to the competition. They then introduced themselves and provided some background information, answered a question about Curwensville Days, the Curwensville Area School District or Curwensville and then walked across the stage for the judges to give them one final glimpse.
Competing in the Tiny Miss Curwensville Days division were Tucker Marie Bell, Berkeley Borden, Neala O’Dell and Feger. In the Little Miss Curwensville Days division are Arianna Aughenbaugh, Paislee O’Dell and McGary. In the Junior Miss Curwensville Days division are Sydney Simcox, Lily Socash and Wenger. In the Teen Miss Curwensville Days are Taylor Simcox, Emily Smeal and Warrick. Sarah Simcox was the only contestant in the Miss Curwensville Days division.
Assisting Franson as the mistress of ceremonies was the 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen Jayna Vicary.
Franson said she hopes the enthusiasm for the pageant will allow it to return permanently to the lineup for the festival’s future years.
“I am very excited about the turnout we had here tonight. We had 14 girls competing. We have great youth representing the town of Curwensville.”