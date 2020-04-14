CURWENSVILLE — For the present, Curwensville Days committee is continuing with plans for the 51st annual celebration. Curwensville Days 2020 is set for Sunday, July 12, through Saturday, July 18, at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Planning committee Chairwoman Martha Tozer said the committee is planning a full week of fun and free entertainment. But as the time for the festival draws closer, it will make a determination about the festival based on the current directives for COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“Like the Clearfield County Fair Board, we are largely playing this by ear. The committee hopes to have the festival but right now we just don’t know for certain. Hopefully by mid-July things will have returned to a more normal state,” Tozer said.
She said until information is available that may prompt a change in schedule, the committee is booking entertainment and taking applications from vendors interested in participating.
They are planning to continue with a vespers service and Curwensville Rotary Club’s Service Above Self award on Sunday, July 12; Miss Curwensville Days pageant, Monday, July 13; the annual fiddler’s contest,Thursday, July 16; and a full day of activities on Saturday, July 18 with the annual car show, firemen’s parade and evening entertainment.
She said the committee is not planning to host a fireworks celebration this year as it did in 2019 for the festival’s 50th anniversary. Tozer said the show was costly and currently the committee does not have funds available for it.
She said the committee is currently mulling whether to seek donations for advertising as it has done in prior years. She said because many of the business who annually participate were closed by Gov. Tom Wolf for a period of time because they were on the non-essential business list, they may not have funds to donate however she said they may wish to remind people they are open.
“We are just going to have to play it by ear and make a decision once we know the status of the festival,” she explained.
Updates about the festival are available on the Curwensville Days Facebook page and they will be published in The Progress.
She said the committee is currently not meeting because of Coronavirus social distancing restrictions but once those are lifted meetings will return to the first Monday of the month at the Curwensville Community Center. Anyone interested in helping with the festival is welcome to assist.