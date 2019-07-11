The 23rd annual Curwensville Days Car Show will be held July 20 at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
There is no charge for vehicle registration or admission to the show.
Vehicles participating may register from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will begin at approximately 1 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon until 4 p.m.
Trophies will be awarded to the winners beginning at 4 p.m.
Three awards will be given in each class and a Curwensville Days President’s Choice Award, sponsored by Northwest Bank will be given to the vehicle chosen by the Curwensville Days committee president.
The Mike Farley Memorial Trophy is sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home; the Leroy Fye Memorial Trophy is sponsored by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.; and the Ken Britton Memorial Trophy is sponsored by the Britton family.
Committee member Ken Veihdeffer said the show is held regardless of weather in the tree-lined stand near the entrance to historic Irvin Park. “All automobiles will be comfortably displayed away from the harsh sun in the cool, shaded grove for visitor’s viewing pleasure,” he explained.
The show features both antique and classic model vehicles making it of interest to those who enjoy perusing the entries. “Those interested in automobiles of nearly any make and model, this show has something for you. The car show committee’s hope is that Clearfield County residents will find time to stop by for a visit, make a few new friends, and enjoy the 23nd annual Curwensville Days Car Show.”