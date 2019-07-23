CURWENSVILLE — The 23rd annual Curwensville Days Car Show had 76 vehicles presented for the judge’s consideration. The show was held at Irvin Park.
The show closed about an hour early because of the intense heat, committee members said.
Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer chose a 1947 Cadillac Sedanette owned by Michael Smith of Montoursville as the recipient of the president’s award. Tozer said, “It was a difficult decision again this year to choose a winner.”
The Mike Farley Award was presented to Randy and Sue Anderson of Clearfield for their 1987 Oldsmobile 442. The Leroy Fye Memorial Trophy was given to Terry Prohaska of Philipsburg for his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. The Ken Britton Memorial Trophy was awarded to John Thorn of Clearfield for his 1979 Chevrolet Camero.
The class winners as provided by the committee are: Class 1, motorcycles, Russel Mason Sr., Grampian, 2009 Yamaha V-Star cycle, first place; Paul Miller, Westover, 2004 Harley Davidson, second; and Dylan Deluccia, Curwensville, 1975 Harley Davidson, third.
Class 2, stock cars up to 1950, Mike Smith, Montoursville, 1947 Cadillac sedan, first; Clifford Hullihen, New Millport, 1931 Ford Model A, second; and Jim Zwolski, Curwensville, 1950 Plymouth Deluxe, third.
Class 3, stock cars 1951-1961, Max and Kathy Neal, Glen Campbell, 1957 Chevrolet BelAir, first; Terry Prohaska, Philipsburg, 1957 Chevrolet BelAir, second; and Robert and Rebecca Risbon, Altoona, 1955 Ford Custom Line, third.
Class 4, stock cars 19062-1972, Bob Topinka, Philipsburg, 1966 Chevrolet Caprice, first; Rod Salter, St. Marys, 1966 Plymouth Fury III, second; and Terry Round, Olanta, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, third.
Class 5, stock cars 1973-1983, Edward Goss, Lewistown, 1978 Pontiac Firebird, first; Ron Daub, Glen Richey, 1980 Chevrolet Chevette, second; and Pat and Dianne Carfley, Curwensville, 1980 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, third.
Class 6, stock cars 1984-1994, Bob Niebauer, Shelocta, 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport, first; Jim Tranchine, Export, 1989 Lincoln Town Car; and Randy and Sue Anderson, 1984 Buick Riviera, third.
Class 7, stock cars 1995-2005, Dave Friday, Tyrone, 2005 Ford Mustang, first; and Tom Carley, DuBois, 2002 Pontiac Trans Am, second.
Class 8, stock cars 2006 to present, Bill Newton, Duncansville, 2018 Dodge Challenger RT Hemi, first; Paul Painter, Curwensville, 2017 Ford Shelby GT 350, second; and Tom Tozer, Olanta, 2014 Ford Mustang GT, third.
Class 9, stock trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles up to 1981, Ryan Shaffer, Ramey, 1949 Ford pickup, first; Chad Billotte, Clearfield, 1951 Chevrolet pickup, second; and Frank Swartz, Ginter, 1959 Chevrolet El Camino, third.
Class 10, stock trucks, vans SUVs 1982 to present, Michele Miller, Tyrone, 2004 Jeep Wrangler, first; Al Zortman, Mahaffey, 1987 Dodge Ram pickup, second; and Ron Daub, Glen Richey, 1999 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner, third.
Class 11, modified cars 1950-1965, David Thorwart, Johnsonburg, 1955 Chevrolet BelAir, first.
Class 12, modified cars 1966-1976, Tom Painter, Curwensville, 1976 Ford Fairlane, first; Rick Sabol, Morrisdale, 1976 Dodge Dart, second; and Denny Hutton, Ansonville, 1966 Ford Fairlane, third.
Class 13, Paul Painter, Curwensville, 1994 Ford Mustang, first; John Thorn, Clearfield, 1979 Chevrolet Camaro, second; and Bob Hannah, Cloe, 1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS, third.
Class 14, modified cars, 1998 to present, Denny Smith, Altoona, 2010 Dodge Challenger RT, first; Lewis Foster, Indiana, 2013 Ford Mustang, second; and Robert Tibbens, Frenchville, 2014 Dodge Challenger, third.
Class 15, modified trucks, vans and SUVs up to 1981, Ted Hallowell, Reynoldsville, 1977 Jeep CJ 7, first; and Kay and Abe Blose, DuBois, 1950 Chevrolet half ton pickup, second.
Class 16, modified trucks, vans and SUVs 1982 to present, Rodney Fox, Fallentimber, 1983 Chevrolet El Camino, first; Justin Spingola, Clearfield, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, second; and Josh Kennedy, Curwensville, 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, third.
Class 17, special interest vehicles, no vehicles entered.
Class 18, street rods, Tom Smith, Altoona, 1932 Ford street rod, first.
Class 19, two-seat sports cars, Mary Tranchine, Export, 2006 Cadillac YLR, first; Paul Jeffries, Clearfield, Honda S 2000, second; and Neal Mazer Warrior’s Mark, 1998 Chevrolet Corvette, third.